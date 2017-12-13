Floyd Mayweather Vouches for Anti-Gay Alleged Warlord

Floyd Mayweather Vouches for Anti-Gay Alleged Warlord

Breaking News

Floyd Mayweather has a new member of The Money Team -- Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov ... an alleged violent warlord who unapologetically hates gay people.

Floyd met up with Kadyrov during a recent trip to Chechnya -- buddying up with Kadyrov and urging his fans to follow Ramzan on Instagram.

But here's the problem ... Kadyrov has a very controversial past -- littered with accusations of human rights violations from kidnapping to torture and murder. He's denied all wrongdoing.

But what's undeniable ... Kadyrov says he doesn't want gay people in his country and has said on the record he'd ship them all to Canada if he could.

The U.S. State Dept. issued a warning in April 2017 saying it was "increasingly concerned" about the anti-LGBT movement in Chechnya -- after "numerous credible reports" indicating gay people were being detained, tortured and even killed based on their sexual orientation.

But Kadyrov's a huge sports fan -- LOVES combat sports -- and Floyd seems to see past the other stuff.