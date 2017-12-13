George & Amal Clooney First Class Parents Gave Out Noise-Canceling Headphones for Crying Twins

George and Amal Clooney Handed Out Noise-Canceling Headphones on Flight

Exclusive Details

For a couple of first time parents, George and Amal Clooney pulled off a veteran mom-and-pop move when they handed out some pretty exclusive noise-canceling headphones to first class passengers on a flight from Los Angeles to England.

The gorgeous couple was with their 6-month-old twins, Alexander and Ella, on a British Airways flight this week ... and pulled off the preemptive strike in the event the twins started crying.

We're told George handed out some wireless headphones featuring the Casamigos Tequila logo. The headphones are limited edition and hail from George and Rande Gerber's "House of Friends" ... an exclusive stash handed out to people close to them. The headphones are definitely a keepsake because only George and Rande have them.

The headphones were also accompanied by a note apologizing ahead of time in case the kiddos started bawling or getting loud. Talk about knowing your audience.