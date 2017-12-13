Keaton Jones' Father White Supremacist Doing Time

Keaton Jones' Estranged Father Is a Jailed White Supremacist

EXCLUSIVE

Social media pages belonging to Keaton Jones' estranged father are littered with white supremacy propaganda, although he hasn't posted in a while ... because he's locked up in a Tennessee jail.

The father's name is Shawn White and his Facebook features multiple memes with sayings like, "HOLY F*** I LOVE BEING WHITE," "Keep Calm and be White Pride," and "Aryan Pride."

The memes we found were all posted in 2014. There was also a selfie profile pic that shows Shawn shirtless with "PURE BREED" tatted on his chest ... and "WHITE PRIDE" on his stomach.

He also has neck ink that reads, "CWB" -- a common abbreviation for a gang called Crazy White Boy.

According to docs, obtained by TMZ, White's been in Knox County Jail since May 2015. He's locked up on a probation violation related to a 2012 aggravated assault conviction, and scheduled to get out in 2018.

It's unclear what, if any, relationship Shawn has with Keaton. He last posted a pic with Keaton and his sister in January 2015. We didn't find any record of Shawn marrying Kimberly Jones and, obviously, Keaton has his mom's last name.

Shawn's white supremacy posts are interesting in light of Kimberly's confederate flag photos ... which she's downplayed as "ironic and funny."