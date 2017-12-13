Kylie Jenner Inc. Sued You're Losing the Blind! Makeup Site's Blocking Us

Kylie Jenner's Makeup Site's Not Blind-Friendly According to Lawsuit

Kylie Jenner needs to get on the horn to her IT guys to update her website ASAP because, as it stands, her blind customers are getting screwed ... according to a new lawsuit.

Antoinette Suchenko says she's been legally blind for more than 20 years, and uses screen reader software to navigate the Internet -- but in the suit she says Kylie's cosmetics site isn't compatible. As a result, she's having a hard time bagging any of Kylie's uber-popular makeup products.

She's not looking for any cash -- Antoinette says she just wants Kylie's site to get up to standards required by the Americans with Disabilities Act. She says doing so will be a major W for Kylie's bottom line ... sales. She's suing Kylie Inc., not KJ herself.

As we reported, a similar suit was filed last year, by someone else, against the DASH Store's website.