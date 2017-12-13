Odell Beckham Jr. Ditches Walking Boot for Knicks Game

Odell Beckham Jr. Gives Walking Boot the Boot ... For Knicks Game

It's a beautiful sight for N.Y. Giants fans ... Odell Beckham Jr. makin' his way around the Big Apple without his walking boot!!

TMZ Sports spotted the NFL superstar heading into MSG for the Knicks vs. Lakers game Tuesday ... and although his boot was super swagged out, it's a great sign for his health to see him without it.

OBJ went down with a season-ending ankle injury in October ... but watching him sit courtside with Magic Johnson to cheer on the Knickerbockers sans boot should give fans hope.

Get well soon, OBJ!