Tavis Smiley Suspended By PBS, 'Troubling' Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Tavis Smiley is the next big star under fire for alleged sexual misconduct ... PBS has suspended the talk show host after an investigation uncovered "credible allegations."

Smiley is a veteran talk show host who focuses on politics and current events -- he has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Smiley was allegedly banging multiple lower-level staffers who believed their employment status was dependent on their sexual relationship with them, according to Variety.

Now, PBS is taking action ... "Effective today, PBS has indefinitely suspended distribution of ‘Tavis Smiley," the network said in a statement.

"PBS engaged an outside law firm to conduct an investigation immediately after learning of troubling allegations regarding Mr. Smiley. This investigation included interviews with witnesses as well as with Mr. Smiley."

"The inquiry uncovered multiple, credible allegations of conduct that is inconsistent with the values and standards of PBS, and the totality of this information led to today’s decision."

