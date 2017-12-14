Tyga I'm Out Over $50k ... ... Burglary's a Bitch, Man!!!

Tyga Lost More Than $50k When Burglars Hit His Store

EXCLUSIVE

Tyga took a huge hit when crooks knocked over his L.A. retail store, as in more than $50,000 in gear and merch ... TMZ has learned.

Law enforcement sources tell us the burglars who hit Tyga's Last Kings boutique earlier this month made off with $53,150 worth of property. We're told clothing accounted for $50k of that loss.

The rest of the damage was done when they jacked an empty safe worth $250, an $800 flat screen TV, a $500 iPad and part of the security system valued at $1,600.

Cops tell us the burglars forced their way in by prying open the back door. They have no suspects yet, but they're not ruling out an inside job.

