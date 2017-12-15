Carolina Panthers Owner Jerry Richardson Under Investigation, 'Alleged Workplace Misconduct'

Carolina Panthers Owner Under Investigation 'Allegations of Workplace Misconduct'

From Hollywood to the NFL ... now a powerful NFL owner is being investigated for alleged misconduct in the workplace.

The Carolina Panthers have confirmed they have "commenced an internal investigation" into 81-year-old Jerry Richardson. Details of the allegations have not been made public.

"The Carolina Panthers and Mr. Richardson take these allegations very seriously and are fully committed to a full investigation and taking appropriate steps to address and remediate any misconduct," the team said in a statement.

"The entire organization is fully committed to ensuring a safe, comfortable and diverse work environment where all individuals, regardless of sex, race, color, religion, gender, or sexual identity or orientation, are treated fairly and equally. We have work to do to achieve this goal, but we are going to meet it."

As for the NFL ... our sources tell us the Panthers made the league aware this afternoon that they'd launched an investigation.

