Chris Reid from Kid 'n Play Supports Russell Simmons' #NotMe Campaign

Salma Hayek and Russell Simmons have every right to stand up and fight, but ultimately the truth will set everyone free ... so says Kid from Kid 'n Play.

We got Chris Reid at LAX Thursday and got his opinion on Simmons launching a #NotMe campaign in response to sexual assault allegations. TMZ broke the story ... Russell's lawyers say the music mogul took a lie detector test and passed.

Salma recently detailed years of alleged sexual harassment at the hands of Harvey Weinstein ... who is at the heart of the #MeToo campaign.

Kid says he's all for BOTH campaigns because he thinks everyone has the same goal -- finding the truth.