'Drake & Josh' Show House Hits the Market

The abode Drake Bell and Josh Peck called home on their popular Nickelodeon show just hit the market ... and it's got plenty of room.

The San Fernando Valley crib show producers used for exterior shots is up for a cool $1.85 million. It's got 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, a tennis court and a pool.

Drake and Josh shared a bedroom on TV ... but the real crib has enough space for both brothers, their parents and little sister -- played by Miranda Cosgrove -- to each have their own room.