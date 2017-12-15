Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's May 19 Wedding Date Has Checkered Past

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle DID not choose their wedding date for any historical significance ... that is unless they're both huge fans of the Kennedys or the Buttafuocos. Ya never know.
We did some research, and the May 19 date of the Royal nuptials has a past that could be labeled rather macabre. It's the date Amy Fisher shot and severely wounded Joey Buttafuoco's wife in 1992.
It's also the day the first person died from the bird flu, along with being the death date of T.E. Lawrence and Jackie Kennedy Onassis. And speaking of her -- May 19, 1962 is the date Marilyn Monroe famously performed a sultry version of "Happy Birthday" for JFK ... with the First Lady in attendance.
May 19 also saw an infamous beheading and the jailing of an Italian movie star. You get the picture.
One positive note: Joey Ramone was born that day.Check out more below!!!