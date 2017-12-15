Ronda Rousey No Deal with WWE ... Yet

Ronda Rousey and the WWE have been circling each other for months ... but sources close to both sides tell TMZ Sports Ronda has NOT put pen to paper -- not yet, at least.

It's no secret that there's serious interest -- Rousey's teased the move ﻿and even appeared in a backstage WWE promo ... and company honchos Triple H and Stephanie McMahon have both gone on record saying they'd love to have her.﻿

But, multiple independent sources from all sides of the deal have told us contract talks have NOT gotten off the ground.

As one source bluntly put it, "[Ronda's team] hasn't begun any negotiations with the WWE."

Doesn't mean they won't hit the negotiation table in the future ... but as far as what's cookin' right now -- no deal.

FYI, we're told Rousey is still working out hard (unclear if she's doing specific wrestling training). She's also shooting for her role in Mark Wahlberg's movie, "Mile 22."

Busy lady.