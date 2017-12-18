DJ Killed in Stage Collapse at Brazilian Music Fest

Brazilian Music Festival Insane Stage Collapse Kills DJ

A DJ was killed after high winds took down a massive stage at the Atmosphere Festival Sunday in Brazil.

30-year-old DJ Kaleb Freitas was performing when the stage collapsed. He was rushed to the hospital after suffering a head injury and was reportedly pronounced dead after arrival.

There were about 5,000 people at the festival at the time of the accident, and three others were injured. An investigation has been launched as to why the festival didn't shut down amid severe weather warnings about gale force winds.