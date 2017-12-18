Caitlyn Jenner Hits UCLA Hoops Game ... No Ball? No Problem!

Caitlyn Jenner At UCLA Hoops Game, No Ball? No Problem!

UCLA basketball is still drawing big stars in the crowd -- even without the Ball family -- with Caitlyn Jenner sitting courtside while the Bruins took on the Cincinnati Bearcats.

Jenner sat courtside with her publicist and longtime friend, Alan Nierob -- a UCLA grad who's a big shot on campus (he's on the board of visitors).

Unfortunately for Cait and Alan, the Bruins lost -- perhaps because all 3 players from the infamous China shoplifting fiasco are still not on the court.

As you know ... LiAngelo Ball ain't ever coming back -- he's off to Lithuania ... but his picture is still on the UCLA basketball tickets.

Awkward!!