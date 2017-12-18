Caitlyn Jenner At UCLA Hoops Game, No Ball? No Problem!

UCLA basketball is still drawing big stars in the crowd -- even without the Ball family -- with Caitlyn Jenner sitting courtside while the Bruins took on the Cincinnati Bearcats.
Jenner sat courtside with her publicist and longtime friend, Alan Nierob -- a UCLA grad who's a big shot on campus (he's on the board of visitors).
Unfortunately for Cait and Alan, the Bruins lost -- perhaps because all 3 players from the infamous China shoplifting fiasco are still not on the court.
As you know ... LiAngelo Ball ain't ever coming back -- he's off to Lithuania ... but his picture is still on the UCLA basketball tickets.
Awkward!!
