Colin Kaepernick I Want to Buy the Carolina Panthers

Colin Kaepernick: I Want to Buy the Carolina Panthers

Breaking News

If you can't beat 'em, join em?!

Colin Kaepernick is now throwing his hat in the ring to be the next owner of the Carolina Panthers!

The embattled QB was seemingly inspired by Diddy's efforts to buy the team from alleged terrible person Jerry Richardson ... and tweeted at the rap mogul moments ago.

"I want in on the ownership group! Let’s make it happen!"

Diddy has been on a media blitz -- explaining why he'd make the perfect NFL owner. He also said he wants to sign Colin.

Some experts believe the team could sell for more than $2 BILLION.

Hope you guys saved up!