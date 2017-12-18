Meghan Markle First Sketches of Potential Wedding Dress

Meghan Markle's Royal Wedding, Potential Dress Sketches Revealed

Meghan Markle could be going in a way different direction than Kate Middleton for her wedding dress ... IF she goes with Israeli designer Inbal Dror.

Dror confirmed Monday she was contacted by the Royal Family about possibly dressing Meghan for the big day with Prince Harry -- and TMZ has obtained the 3 sketches she submitted.

While Kate's Alexander McQueen was more of an a-line gown, Dror's designs are all body-hugging. All 3 include long sleeves -- a tradition for royal brides. See Princess Di, Kate and even Camilla.

Most of Dror's designs go for $8k to $10k, but this is next level. Keep in mind, Kate's dress was reportedly almost $500k. It's not a done deal either -- Dror will certainly be competing with other top designers.

Meghan's got great taste, though -- Dror dressed Beyoncé for the Grammys last year, and she's also fitted Naomi Watts.