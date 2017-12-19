Kim Richards Finishes Community Service in Beverly Hills Rampage Case

Kim Richards 450 Hours Later ... Community Service All Done!

EXCLUSIVE

Kim Richards is 1 step closer to shutting the book on her Beverly Hills rampage case, 'cause she just checked off the last thing a judge wanted from her ... 450 hours of her time.

Kim's lawyer was in court Tuesday and presented proof that the ex-'Real Housewife' completed her required 450 hours of community service for allegedly kicking a cop during a drunken episode at the Beverly Hills Hotel in 2015.

As we reported ... Kim was originally sentenced to 30 days of labor, but prosecutors cut her break and pushed for a softer sentence ... AA classes and community service.

Her team had already provided proof of enrollment for AA, but she still had about 270 hours of community service hanging over her head this past September. Looks like she picked up the pace since then.

It's been a long haul for Kim, but she's almost out of the woods for this one. She's got about a year or so left of probation ... but the courtroom checklist is complete!