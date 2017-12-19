Kobe Jersey Retirement WTF Fashion?! (Looking at You, Floyd)

Kobe Bryant Jersey Night Marred By Mayweather's Terrible Outfit

Tons of huge stars flocked to Staples Center to watch the Lakers retire Kobe Bryant's #24 and #8 jerseys ... but Floyd Mayweather's terrible outfit almost stole the show.

Take a look ... it's like if a couch pattern was an NBA uniform.

There was more crazy fashion ... LaVar Ball was covered head-to-toe in BBB gear. Allen Iverson paid tribute to Kobe with his G.O.A.T. shirt. Adam Levine rolled out the sweatpants and Gucci boots.

Shaq, Derek Fisher, Lamar Odom, Caron Butler ... just some of the huge names paying tribute to the Mamba on Monday.

Congrats!