Floyd Mayweather In Talks for UFC Fight ... Dana White Says

The UFC is talking to Floyd Mayweather about a REAL fight in the octagon ... with Dana White saying it's a "realistic possibility."
"We're talking to Floyd about doing a UFC deal," White told ESPN.
"It's real. He was talking about [boxing] Conor McGregor. Was that real? Have you heard Floyd talk about many things that aren't real? He usually tips his hand when he's in the media and then that sh*t ends up happening."
White added, "We're interested in doing something with Floyd. Everything is a realistic possibility. Mayweather vs. McGregor f*cking happened. Anything is possible."
