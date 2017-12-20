TMZ

Floyd Mayweather In Talks for UFC Fight ... Dana White Says

12/20/2017 8:11 AM PST

The UFC is talking to Floyd Mayweather about a REAL fight in the octagon ... with Dana White saying it's a "realistic possibility."

"We're talking to Floyd about doing a UFC deal," White told ESPN.

"It's real. He was talking about [boxing] Conor McGregor. Was that real? Have you heard Floyd talk about many things that aren't real? He usually tips his hand when he's in the media and then that sh*t ends up happening."

White added, "We're interested in doing something with Floyd. Everything is a realistic possibility. Mayweather vs. McGregor f*cking happened. Anything is possible."

Stay tuned ... 

