McKayla Maroney Sues USA Gymnastics Took Advantage of Me During Dr. Nassar Scandal

McKayla Maroney Sues Dr. Larry Nassar, USA Gymnastics

Breaking News

McKayla Maroney wants convicted molester Dr. Larry Nassar and USA Gymnastics to pay for the hell they put her through ... according to a new lawsuit.

The Olympic gymnast blames Michigan State University for hiring Nassar when they knew he was a child molester. According to the suit, she's also pissed USA Gymnastics forced her to sign a confidentiality and non-disparagement clause as part of her settlement with Team USA.

She says they were silencing her, and she only agreed to sign it because she was in a desperate situation. McKayla says she needed the money in Dec. 2016 to pay for psychological treatment to recover from the trauma caused by Nassar.

As we've reported ... McKayla says Nassar molested her with his un-gloved hand before competitions. He was convicted earlier this month of criminal sexual misconduct and possession of child pornography. He was sentenced to 60 years in prison for the child porn conviction. He is still awaiting sentencing for the assault convictions.

At least 78 women filed a very similar lawsuit against Nassar, MSU and USA Gymnastics.