XXXTentacion To Be Released from Jail ... On House Arrest

XXXTentacion To Be Released from Jail (UPDATE)

10:16 AM PT -- X's attorney, David Bogenschutz, tells us the judge will permit the rapper to fulfill his contractual obligations while on house arrest ... this includes allowing him to visit a local recording studio. We're also told X is not permitted to have ANY contact with the victims or witnesses in the case.

Bogenschutz says once the 60-day house arrest expires, his team will try to get X released on bond while they prep for his case.

XXXTentacion will be back on the outside after being locked up last week on 15 new felony charges -- but he'll have some strict new rules to follow.

Law enforcement sources tell us X will be released Wednesday under a Florida court's discretion. He'll be on "very restrictive house arrest conditions" for the next 2 months.

As we reported ... X was sent back to jail last week after being hit with 7 new felonies tied to alleged witness tampering. He got hit with 8 more felonies for alleged witness tampering this past Monday, which prosecutors say came from evidence derived from calls he made from jail last year.

It's unclear exactly what X's new house arrest regulations will be.