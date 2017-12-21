Meghan Markle All in for the British Posh Look In Engagement Photos

Meghan Markle Goes Full British Fashion for Engagement Photos

Meghan Markle's clothing choices for the engagement photos with Prince Harry scream one thing ... "Peace out, America. I'm a princess now, bitches!"

According to the palace, that gown she's draped in for those engagement pics with Prince Harry was made by British couture house, Ralph & Russo. It's from their fall 2016 line -- black tulle gown, embroidered gold feather thread work .. the works -- and costs about £56,000.

That's about $75k in this country, where Meghan used to live.

Her white sweater is also British -- cashmere by Victoria Beckham for £690 ... $920 to us, the forgotten people.

Harry's wearing Burberry, but ... nobody cares.