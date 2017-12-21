Meghan Markle Goes Full British Fashion for Engagement Photos

Meghan Markle's clothing choices for the engagement photos with Prince Harry scream one thing ... "Peace out, America. I'm a princess now, bitches!"
According to the palace, that gown she's draped in for those engagement pics with Prince Harry was made by British couture house, Ralph & Russo. It's from their fall 2016 line -- black tulle gown, embroidered gold feather thread work .. the works -- and costs about £56,000.
That's about $75k in this country, where Meghan used to live.
Her white sweater is also British -- cashmere by Victoria Beckham for £690 ... $920 to us, the forgotten people.
Harry's wearing Burberry, but ... nobody cares.