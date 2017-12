Mel B Cuts Ex-Hubby's Name Out of Her ... Literally

Mel B Cuts Out Tattoo Of Ex-Husband's Name

Tattoos aren't forever ... just ask Mel B, who literally cut a chunk out of her torso just to get rid of ex-husband Stephen Belafonte's name.

While the more commonly used method is laser removal, Mel took a more extreme approach to make sure the ink was gone as fast as possible.

The original tat read, “Stephen, till death do us part you own my heart,” but Mel only removed Stephen's name, so she can always get a new one tatted in ... once the scar heals.

Ouch.