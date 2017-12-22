Charles Barkley Thanks G.O.P. for Tax Cut: I'm Getting a Rolex!!!

Charles Barkley Thanks G.O.P. for Tax Cut: I'm Getting a Rolex!!!

Breaking News

Charles Barkley gave a big shout-out to the Republican party for the brand new tax law -- saying it sucks for poor people ... but, since he's in the 1%, he's gonna blow his new savings on a ROLEX, BABY!!!

Sir Chuck was talking politics at the very end of "Inside the NBA" --- when the gang was talking about Christmas presents ... and Barkley got giddy about his holiday plans, thanks to the G.O.P bill.

"They say [the money] it's gonna trickle down ... I'm gonna trickle my fat ass down to the jewelry store and get me a new Rolex!"

Barkley -- who furiously campaigned for Democrat Doug Jones in Alabama -- was clearly roasting Republicans during the segment ... and added one final shot about how the bill will affect the poor.

"Thank you Republicans, I know I can always count on you to take care of us rich people, us one percenters."

"Sorry poor people, I'm hoping for y'all ... but y'all ain't got no chance."