Chester Bennington Ex-Wife Wants a Ton of Money From His Estate

Chester Bennington's Ex-Wife Wants a Ton of Money from His Estate

EXCLUSIVE

Chester Bennington's ex-wife has some unfinished business with him even though he died earlier this year, so she's filed a claim with his estate for money.

Samantha Olit, who was married to the Linkin Park singer from 1996 - 2005, says she wants the money he allegedly owed for child support from 2012 to 2017, which she estimates at more than $502,500 plus interest.

She also wants a share in Chester's non-touring merchandising income and other royalty rights to his music.

Chester died by suicide in July.