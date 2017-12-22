Shawn Mendes & Hailey Baldwin Pack On PDA On Toronto Stroll

Shawn Mendes & Hailey Baldwin Packin' On the PDA

Shawn Mendes and Hailey Baldwin didn't need mistletoe Thursday as they strolled to the Toronto Christmas Market.

The freshly-minted couple are in Mendes' hometown for the holidays. The day before they hit up Daniel Caesar's concert.

Hailey's been linked to Bieber, Drake, Cameron Dallas ... but, times and seasons change ... and now it's all about Shawn.

Hailey's been mum about Justin's blowup with Selena ... as we reported Selena was furious Justin contacted Hailey to make amends over their breakup, and it landed them in couples therapy.

Baldwin's clearly a bit distracted.