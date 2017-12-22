Hailey Baldwin & Shawn Mendes Couple O' Cuddlers!

Hailey Baldwin and Shawn Mendes Show Major PDA at Toronto Concert

EXCLUSIVE

Hailey Baldwin and Shawn Mendes got so handsy and comfy, it screamed "New Couple Alert" ... and TMZ's got the pics to prove it.

Hailey and Shawn were in the singer's hometown of Toronto Wednesday night when they hit up Daniel Caesar's concert at The Danforth Music Hall. We're told they sat in the VIP section where our spies say they were holding hands, cuddling and definitely looked like a couple.

Not that hard to tell ... Shawn's got his arm around Hailey as she rests on his chest.

Don't be a fool, Shawn ... lock her down. Here's a little motivation, not that you need it.