ScHoolboy Q My Angels Made Moves ... Dodgers & Yankees Getting Whooped!

12/23/2017 12:05 AM PST

ScHoolboy Q Says Dodgers & Yankees Getting Asses Whooped by Angels in 2018

EXCLUSIVE

How are the L.A. Angels looking after their killer off-season?

"Lookin' like we about to whoop the Dodgers’ ass" ... and the Yankees' too -- so says ScHoolboy Q.

If you couldn't tell, ScHoolboy's a die-hard Halos fan ... so now that they've added Shohei Otani (AKA the Japanese Babe Ruth), we had to ask the rapper how his squad measured up with the rest of MLB.

Q shot high -- telling us they'd win the battle of Los Angeles AND take out the reigning A.L. champs!!   

Guess he's not feelin' the Judge/Giancarlo combo as much as Jimmy Fallon.

