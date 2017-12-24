UFC's Bruce Buffer Pacquiao's People Have Been Calling ... About McGregor Fight

Manny Pacquiao's so set on fighting Conor McGregor, his people have been hitting up their UFC connects to make it happen -- including legendary Octagon announcer Bruce Buffer.

We got Bruce at LAX ... and he told us Team Pac-Man's been hounding him to help broker the deal for the past 6 MONTHS.

"I’ve had some of Manny’s friends call me and say, 'Can you talk to Conor’s management?'"

"I told 'em, 'You guys know who to call -- call the right people.'"

But even though he won't middle-man, Buff told us he seriously thinks the fight could get made if Pacquiao's willing to step inside the cage.

Bruce hinted that Manny's got experience beyond boxing, and McGregor told us he wants an MMA fight over the weekend ... so never say never.