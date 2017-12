Composer Paul Williams Bing Crosby v. Muppets? Here's My Pick For Best Xmas Song ...

Oscar-winning songwriter Paul Williams would rather hear Miss Piggy, Kermit the Frog and Fozzie Bear belt out Christmas songs than Bing Crosby ... because he wrote the tunes for the famous puppets!

Paul's career is legendary. He's penned tracks for everyone from the Carpenters to Barbra Streisand to Daft Punk ... even the Kermit the Frog banger "Rainbow Connection." He also scored "The Muppets Christmas Carol."

When we asked him what his favorite Xmas song this week at LAX ... Paul wasn't afraid to plug his own catalog, but more for nostalgic reasons that involve Muppets creator Jim Henson.

We also asked him if he'd ever work with Bieber, and Williams certainly didn't rule it out since they already have something in common.