'Vanderpump Rules' Star Lala Kent's New Man is Officially Divorced

Lala Kent's new guy is free to date her or whoever the hell he wants -- because he's officially single in the eyes of the law.

Hollywood producer Randall Emmett just finalized his divorce from his actress wife of eight years, Ambyr Childers. It looks to be nice and neat ... everything has been settled privately, and all the terms are confidential -- including spousal and child support.

Randall and Ambyr got hitched in 2009, got separated in 2016 and filed for divorced in January of this year. They have two minor children -- 7 and 4 years old. Ambyr's had roles on "Ray Donovan" and "All My Children" ... Randall's got an EP credit on "Power" and helped produce Scorsese's flick "Silence."

As for Lala ... the "Vanderpump Rules" star was seen kissing Randall at the beginning of December at an event in Bev Hills ... before he was formally divorced.

It's open season now.