'Last Comic Standing' Winner Iliza Shlesinger Sued for Banning Men at Comedy Show

EXCLUSIVE

"Last Comic Standing" winner Iliza Shlesinger ﻿waged a war on men when she banned them from her comedy show ... and one man is now waging legal war against her, comparing his fight to the Civil Rights movement.

George St. George is suing Iliza claiming her November 13 show dubbed "Girls Night with Iliza -- No Boys Allowed" is repugnant, discriminatory and sets back sex equality hundreds of years.

In docs obtained by TMZ ... St. George says he bought 2 tickets and showed up to will call to retrieve his tickets, but St. George claims he wasn't allowed inside because of his gender, which he says is "akin to the Montgomery City Lines bus company in Montgomery, Alabama circa 1955."

St. George also said banning males is as repugnant as "Caucasian Night" or "Heterosexual Night."

He added that Iliza's show "repudiated hundreds of years of women's struggles to be viewed as being equal to men and is typical of old-fashioned sexism that might also advise a young woman that her best chance for a happy life is to ace her home economics class and learn how to make a queso dip from Velveeta to catch a good man."

St. George is suing for unspecified damages. We've reached out to Iliza, so far no word back.