NBA's Langston Galloway: Slam Dunk Gender Reveal ft. Andre Drummond

Pay attention, NBA dads -- Pistons guard Langston Galloway just set the big baller standard for gender reveals ... and teammate Andre Drummond's got the hilarious play-by-play.

It all went down at Little Caesar's Arena Tuesday night after the Pistons smashed the Pacers ... when Langston rocked the rim to figure out if he and his wife, Sabrina, are having a boy or girl.

Galloway killed it. The ball exploded, confetti went everywhere, and he and Sabrina hugged it out while his teammates cheered him on.

But the real MVP might have been Andre ... the unofficial emcee for Lang's ceremony.

Congrats!!