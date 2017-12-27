Sylvester Stallone Drops 6 Figures ... On Iconic 'Rocky' Statue!

Yo, Adrian ... Sylvester Stallone just bought the backup "Rocky" statue from "Rocky III" -- and all it cost him was $400,000!!!

It's a great story -- the statue was one of two Rocky statues made by the original artist, A. Thomas Schomberg. The original was used in the movie and is now on display in Philly.

The backup had been on display for years in the San Diego Hall of Champions, but that place closed down so the Rocky #2 statue hit the auction block last month with SCP Auctions.

A rep for SCP could only tell TMZ Sports ... the 9-foot tall, 1,800-pound piece was sold for $403,657 to a new customer (through a buyer) and the statue was shipped to L.A.

Fast forward to Christmas Day -- when Sly and Arnold Schwarzenegger posed in front of the statue at Stallone's house! A source connected to the auction confirms Stallone was indeed the mystery buyer.

So, Rocky has been reunited with Rocky ... just in time for "Creed II."