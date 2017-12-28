Keyshia Cole Loses Court Case Over Attack at Birdman's Home

Keyshia Cole Loses Court Case Over Attack at Birdman's Home

EXCLUSIVE

Keyshia Cole is gonna pay dearly for attacking a woman in Birdman's L.A. condo.

Sabrina Mercadel had sued Keyshia for the 2014 incident, where she had gone to Birdman's West L.A. condo in the middle of the night and accused the Cash Money CEO of cheating on her. Mercadel, who was in the unit, was on the receiving end of Keyshia's rage. She says Keyshia punched her in the face, yanked her hair and clawed her face and mouth with her nails.

Sabrina says she lost the use of a finger as a result of the attack.

The suit ended with a default judgment against Keyshia because she was a no-show in court. Sabrina was awarded $100,635 ... that's a lot of money, but nowhere near the $4 million Sabrina was after.

Birdman -- who was dating Keyshia -- broke up with her after the incident.