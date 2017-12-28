Michelle Obama Yoga With Malia In The Aloha State

Michelle and Malia Obama Do Yoga During Hawaiian Vacation

Michelle Obama and daughter Malia got some extra R&R during their Hawaiian vacation by hitting up a local yoga studio.

The former First Lady Wednesday was spotted at Corepower Yoga in Kailua, Hawaii where the Obamas have been vacationing for the holidays. Michelle looks incredibly fit -- as usual -- and visibly happy. That million dollar smile says it all.

Although Malia joined her mom... there was no sign of Barack or Sasha. As for the family as a whole, splitting your time between yoga classes and the beach doesn't seem all that bad.

