Offset Woman Claiming He Impregnated Her She's a Liar and an Extortionist!!!

Offset Says Woman Claiming He Impregnated Her is a Liar and an Extortionist

EXCLUSIVE

Offset is threatening a woman who's been claiming all over social media he got her pregnant ... claiming she's trying to extort him for a fortune ... TMZ has learned.

Cardi B's fiance hired the powerful law firm Manatt, Phelps and Phillips, which sent Celina Powell a no-nonsense cease and desist letter, revealing she has demanded $50k and in return ... she will get an abortion.

The letter goes on to say her claim he got her pregnant is false and that she has made similar false allegations she's hooked up with other celebrities.

The lawyers say Powell's rants on social media have cost Offset great financial harm ... some businesses have pulled the plug on deals he was making with them.

The letter claims she is not only making financial demands as a money grab, she's doing it to increase her social media profile.

The lawyers make it clear ... stop making any further statements about Offset ... or else.