Levi from 'Raven's Home' Earned Over $120k for Season 1, And Future Dough Looks Good!

EXCLUSIVE

Disney sure takes care of its child stars -- the kid who plays Levi in Raven Symone's new show raked in more than $120k for the 1st season alone, and he's in position for even more.

According to his minors contract, obtained by TMZ, Jason Maybaum hauled in $12,500 for the pilot of Disney Channel's "Raven's Home" -- a spin-off of "That's So Raven" -- and then earned an additional $9,000 for each Season 1 episode.

There are 13 episodes in the can -- which means this kid earned about $120,500. What's more, he's set to earn $9,450 per episode for a second season, $9,923 for a third, and $10,419 for a fourth.

Jason, who's only 10 years old, plays a major character in the show ... so the cash is well-deserved.

BTW ... Season 2 of "Raven's Home" is already in the pipeline, too ... Disney ordered a new season this fall.