Chauncey Billups: I Belong In Hall Of Fame, And So Do Rip & Ben

Hall of Fame voters listen up, Chauncey Billups says 3/5 of his '04 Pistons starting lineup should be enshrined, telling TMZ Sports that he, Rip Hamilton & Ben Wallace all belong in Springfield.

Billups is a first-time nominee to the Hall this year, and when we talked with him the five-time all-star and former Finals MVP says he thinks he did enough to get in.

"I think that I am, obviously there's so many other worthy guys, but I do. I think my story is really unique, my fight is really unique."

Chauncey isn't the only guy from the '04 Pistons championship team up for the honor ... Rip Hamilton is also a first-time nominee, and Ben Wallace missed out on his first shot last year.

Billups thinks they should ALL get in ... and he's 100% serious.

"I think there's a case to be made for Rip ... I think Ben is the easiest case out of all 3 of us to be honest with you."

With Hamilton, CB says his college days put him in (Rip won a national championship with UCONN) and with Wallace, he says if Rodman and Mutombo are in, he should be, too.

If you're wondering, we didn't ask about Rasheed Wallace, but we're guessing Billups votes yes.