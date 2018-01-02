Hailey Baldwin Here's to 2018 ... Bottoms Up!!!

Hailey Baldwin Rings in New Year Poolside in a Bikini

We've figured out Hailey Baldwin's New Year's resolution -- don't change a damn thing, at least when it comes to her bikini game.

Hailey spent Jan. 1 lounging poolside in Miami -- matching hair color with her swimwear -- and perhaps nursing a hangover. As we reported, she partied on NYE at LIV Nightclub where Travis Scott performed.

The model's been getting cozy with new BF, Shawn Mendes, recently. We're not sure what Shawn had going on Monday ... but he clearly made the wrong choice if he wasn't with Hailey.