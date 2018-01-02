Paris Hilton I'm Engaged To Chris Zylka

Paris Hilton Engaged to Actor Chris Zylka

Breaking News

Paris Hilton is engaged to her actor BF Chris Zylka ... and hopefully this one will stick.

Paris revealed the news Monday, saying the 'Leftovers' actor got on one knee during a holiday ski trip in Aspen over the weekend.

Chris and Paris have been dating for a little less than a year now -- they made their relationship Instagram official in February. She seemed smitten with him back in March when we got 'em at LAX.

People first reported this engagement -- which is at least her second, and possibly third. She was reportedly engaged to Jason Shaw, and was definitely betrothed to Paris Latsis.

Based on previous attempts, her parents probably won't buy it until she actually walks down the aisle. Congrats!