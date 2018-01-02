Tamar Braxton & Vincent Herbert We're Still Family Fly Together After His Christmas Arrest

Tamar Braxton and Vincent Herbert Fly Together After Christmas Arrest

EXCLUSIVE

Tamar Braxton and Vincent Herbert traveled TOGETHER Tuesday morning, and declared they're still a family ... even though she had him arrested on Christmas day.

We got 'em at LAX where it looked like there's no animosity. It would be a true holiday miracle if these 2 are really working things out. Remember, Tamar filed for divorce in October -- and says their Christmas dinner got heated due to booze and jealousy. Vince was arrested, and she went on to accuse him of getting an unnamed "whore" pregnant.

Sources close to Vince tell TMZ there is no baby on the way.

So, are they working it out? Depends on who you ask. Tamar's the one who says they're family. But Vince took it one step further saying, "God is good."

Hard to argue with that if these 2 are truly laying down their metaphorical guns, and reconciling.