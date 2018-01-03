Fetty Wap's Baby Mama About to Give Birth 3 Months Early ... She Says Baby Is 'Fine'

Fetty Wap's Baby Mama Alexis Skyy About to Give Birth Three Months Early

Fetty Wap's baby mama, Alexis Skyy, is about to give birth any moment now ... even though she's 3 months early.

Alexis' water broke early Tuesday as she was seen being rolled in to a Georgia hospital with Fetty by her side. She's only 6-months pregnant at this point, so you'd think they'd be worried. If so ... Fetty didn't let on this video.

In fact, Fetty says he was a premature baby, too, and the kid's gonna be a soldier like her pops. They're expecting a girl, and Alexis has already been calling her Alaiya.

This will be at least baby #5 for Fetty, and he has 1 more on the way with a different baby mama. This will be Alexis' first.