Meghan Markle Not Working with Victoria Beckham, But Can Still Start Beauty Business

Meghan Markle has nothing standing in her way if she ever wants to start a beauty line once she joins the royal family.

Reports surfaced Tuesday that Markle was partnering up with Victoria Beckham on a bio-botox line, but we're told they're completely untrue.

Palace sources tell us Meghan's future royal status won't prevent her from diving into her own business once she's married to Prince Harry. There are no U.K. laws that prohibit a member of the royal family from having a side hustle. All she has to do is follow the same rules as the normies, and she's good to go.

And, we're told, Royal protocol does not prohibit business ventures by someone in Markle's position. The Countess of Wessex, who married Prince Edward, ran a PR company after becoming a royal fam member.

Meghan had run her own lifestyle blog, The Tig, but shut it down after 3 years.