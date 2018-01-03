Meryl Streep Calls Out Melania & Ivanka Trump for Their Silence During #MeToo Movement

Meryl Streep Who Cares About My Silence? What About Melania & Ivanka?!

Meryl Streep's taken a lot of heat in Hollywood for allegedly staying silent about Harvey Weinstein's sexual misconduct, but she thinks the criticism should be aimed elsewhere ... to 2 women related to Donald Trump.

The famed actress tells The New York Times she's sick of being blasted for her silence in wake of the Weinstein scandal and amid the #MeToo movement ... when she believes Melania and Ivanka Trump should be speaking up, too.

She says ... "I don’t want to hear about the silence of me. I want to hear about the silence of Melania Trump. I want to hear from her. She has so much that’s valuable to say. And so does Ivanka. I want her to speak now."

Streep also insists she didn't know what was going on with Weinstein, and called allegations against him a shock.

As we reported, posters of Meryl with Harvey were plastered around Hollywood last month with the caption "She knew" ... but clearly -- Streep denies it.