UFC Bans Photog for Calling Cyborg a 'Dude'

The UFC has Cris Cyborg's back in a big way -- banning an MMA photog (who works for the gym where Holly Holm trains) after the guy referred to Cyborg as a "dude."

The man behind the offensive comments is Mark Aragon -- who handles photography and social media for the famous Jackson Wink MMA Academy in New Mexico.

After UFC 219, Aragon posted a photo of Cyborg on Instagram and wrote, "This dude is tough as hell" ... adding, "Holly was the first one to make his nose bleed."

Cyborg saw the post and wasn't happy -- calling for the UFC to take action against Aragon.

"It is not acceptable for an official representative of (Holly's gym) to call me transgender ... I expect an apology or their ability to get credentials for future UFC events to be affected by these actions."

UFC heard Cyborg loud and clear ... issuing a statement saying the org is "aware and troubled" by the statements and that Aragon "will not be granted access for future events."

Aragon did issue an apology ... and it looks like he might be out of a job, too.

Holly has not commented on the matter.