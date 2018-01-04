Bill Maher Anything Al Can Do, I Can Do Better ... Or, Is That Worse?

Bill Maher and Bob Saget Mock Al Franken Groping Photo

Bill Maher couldn't contain himself, or his hands, and decided to mock Al Franken's infamous mid-air groping photo. LOL?

Maher was flying private with Bob Saget when he snapped the shot reaching out for Saget's man boobs. No doubt he nailed the pic, it's a dead-on recreation of Franken pretending to grope a sleeping Leeann Tweeden in 2006 -- the photo that eventually forced the Senator to resign.

Here's the thing ... most would say Franken's fair game -- but would Leeann laugh it off? Maher's catching some flak for the photo, which he had to expect.

But with this coming directly on the heels of Dave Chappelle's jokes about Kevin Spacey and Louis C.K.'s victims -- seems like comedians are no longer saying "too soon."