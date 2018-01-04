Colin Farrell's Lunch Date with GF Ends with Most Annoying News

Colin Farrell's lunch date went from good to bad ... to downright ugly in just a matter of minutes.
Colin and his rumored GF, Kelly McNamara, grubbed in L.A. Wednesday. That's the good for Colin -- she's a catch -- but the look on Colin's face as they walked to his car says it all. They were greeted by a parking ticket ... and even ran into the cop who dropped it on them.
Looks like the officer pointed out the parking sign. For next time.
There goes the $63 that woulda fixed the tear on that shirt.