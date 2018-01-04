Doug Jones To Charles Barkley: Thank You!!!

Charles Barkley is getting some love from the man he helped get elected, Alabama senator Doug Jones.

DJ was out in D.C. on Thursday when he shouted out Barkley with a great big, "Thank You."

Of course, Barkley was one of Jones' biggest and most influential supporters in his race against Roy Moore. Many people credit Barkley with helping get black voters to the polls, giving Jones the boost he needed.

We asked if Barkley has a future in politics -- and it sounds like Sir Chuck already has a supporter!

One more thing ... with Alabama playing the national championship game against Georgia on Monday, we asked if Jones would go to the game ... and what would happen if he saw Donald Trump there.