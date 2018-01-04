G.L.O.W. Legend Mt. Fiji Dead at 60

Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling legend Mt. Fiji -- real name Emily Dole -- has passed away after battling serious health problems for years. She was 60.

Fiji was one of the biggest stars in G.L.O.W. during its run from 1986 to 1992 ... never losing a single match. Fiji was so popular, she was invited on 'Regis and Kathie Lee,' 'Donahue' and "Card Sharks."

She also inspired the character Machu Picchu on the popular Netflix scripted series, "G.L.O.W."

Fiji's friend, Patricia Summerland (aka Sunny The California Girl), broke the news on social media Wednesday ... saying, "Rip Emily Dole! WE LOST OUR GLOW SISTER THIS MORNING. We are very sad that she passed away."

"She was the CHAMP IN THE RING. Fly high Mountain Fiji."

